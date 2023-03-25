Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game features the Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) facing off at Climate Pledge Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 69-67 win for Virginia Tech according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on March 25.
The Hokies are coming off of a 72-60 victory over South Dakota State in their most recent outing on Sunday.
Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Tennessee 67
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Hokies defeated the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils, 58-37, on March 4.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hokies are 12-4 (.750%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.
- Virginia Tech has nine wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.
Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4
- 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4
- 61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16
- 81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on January 12
- 75-67 over Louisville (No. 19) on March 5
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- On March 4, the Lady Volunteers picked up their signature win of the season, a 69-67 victory over the LSU Lady Tigers, who rank No. 9 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Lady Volunteers have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (five), but also have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (11).
- Tennessee has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (10).
Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4
- 69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25
- 65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 20) on February 2
- 68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on January 15
- 80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies have a +516 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.7 points per game. They're putting up 72.1 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball and are allowing 56.4 per contest to rank 22nd in college basketball.
- On offense, Virginia Tech is averaging 68.9 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (72.1 points per game) is 3.2 PPG higher.
- The Hokies are averaging 75.5 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 67.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Virginia Tech is allowing 53.2 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 61.9.
- The Hokies' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 67.7 points a contest compared to the 72.1 they've averaged this season.
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Volunteers outscore opponents by 11.6 points per game (posting 77.4 points per game, 19th in college basketball, and conceding 65.8 per outing, 218th in college basketball) and have a +421 scoring differential.
- In conference action, Tennessee is putting up fewer points (76.5 per game) than it is overall (77.4) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Volunteers average 79.4 points per game at home, and 76.4 on the road.
- At home Tennessee is allowing 61.7 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than it is away (71.4).
- The Lady Volunteers are scoring 79.5 points per contest over their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 77.4.
