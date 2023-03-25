Saturday's game at Climate Pledge Arena has the Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) going head to head against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) at TBA (on March 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 69-67 victory for Virginia Tech, so expect a tight matchup.

The Hokies are coming off of a 72-60 victory against South Dakota State in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Tennessee 67

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Hokies' best win this season came in a 58-37 victory against the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils on March 4.

The Hokies have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (12).

Virginia Tech has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (nine).

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on January 12

75-67 over Louisville (No. 19) on March 5

Virginia Tech Performance Insights