How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The leaders in the Eastern Conference will battle when the second-place Carolina Hurricanes (47-16-8) host the first-place Boston Bruins (56-11-5) on Sunday, March 26 at PNC Arena.
The Bruins' game against the Hurricanes will air on ESPN+, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, and NESN, so tune in to catch the action.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, and NESN
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs. Bruins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/29/2023
|Hurricanes
|Bruins
|4-1 CAR
|11/25/2022
|Bruins
|Hurricanes
|3-2 (F/OT) BOS
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have given up 182 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.
- The Hurricanes' 234 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) during that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|71
|27
|40
|67
|56
|37
|45.8%
|Sebastian Aho
|64
|32
|30
|62
|52
|52
|51.7%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Brent Burns
|71
|13
|40
|53
|46
|47
|100%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|64
|12
|25
|37
|50
|27
|-
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins' total of 151 goals given up (only 2.1 per game) is the lowest in the NHL.
- With 269 goals (3.7 per game), the Bruins have the league's second-best offense.
- In the past 10 contests, the Bruins are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that stretch.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|72
|49
|45
|94
|99
|46
|40%
|Brad Marchand
|64
|20
|43
|63
|69
|31
|37.3%
|Patrice Bergeron
|72
|27
|30
|57
|20
|36
|60.6%
|David Krejci
|66
|16
|40
|56
|35
|14
|48.2%
|Hampus Lindholm
|71
|10
|39
|49
|57
|27
|-
