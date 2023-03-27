How to Watch the Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An Elite Eight matchup features the No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (30-4) playing against the No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (28-7) on Monday at Climate Pledge Arena. This NCAA Tournament contest begins at 9:00 PM.
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN
Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison
- The Buckeyes' 80.2 points per game are 23.6 more points than the 56.6 the Hokies allow.
- Ohio State is 23-5 when it scores more than 56.6 points.
- Virginia Tech is 24-4 when it allows fewer than 80.2 points.
- The Hokies put up 72.1 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 68 the Buckeyes give up.
- Virginia Tech is 18-0 when scoring more than 68 points.
- When Ohio State gives up fewer than 72.1 points, it is 19-0.
- The Hokies shoot 45.1% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Buckeyes concede defensively.
- The Buckeyes make 46.1% of their shots from the field, just 8.2% more than the Hokies' defensive field-goal percentage.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/17/2023
|Chattanooga
|W 58-33
|Cassell Coliseum
|3/19/2023
|South Dakota State
|W 72-60
|Cassell Coliseum
|3/25/2023
|Tennessee
|W 73-64
|Climate Pledge Arena
|3/27/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Climate Pledge Arena
