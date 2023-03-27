An Elite Eight matchup features the No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (30-4) playing against the No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (28-7) on Monday at Climate Pledge Arena. This NCAA Tournament contest begins at 9:00 PM.

Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

  • The Buckeyes' 80.2 points per game are 23.6 more points than the 56.6 the Hokies allow.
  • Ohio State is 23-5 when it scores more than 56.6 points.
  • Virginia Tech is 24-4 when it allows fewer than 80.2 points.
  • The Hokies put up 72.1 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 68 the Buckeyes give up.
  • Virginia Tech is 18-0 when scoring more than 68 points.
  • When Ohio State gives up fewer than 72.1 points, it is 19-0.
  • The Hokies shoot 45.1% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Buckeyes concede defensively.
  • The Buckeyes make 46.1% of their shots from the field, just 8.2% more than the Hokies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/17/2023 Chattanooga W 58-33 Cassell Coliseum
3/19/2023 South Dakota State W 72-60 Cassell Coliseum
3/25/2023 Tennessee W 73-64 Climate Pledge Arena
3/27/2023 Ohio State - Climate Pledge Arena

