The Tampa Bay Lightning (42-26-6) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes (47-16-9) on the road on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, BSSO, and BSSUN.

Over the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes are 5-4-1. They have totaled 25 goals, while their opponents have scored 28. They have gone on the power play 23 times during that span, and have capitalized with three goals (13.0% of opportunities).

Here is our pick for who will claim the win in Tuesday's game.

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this game calls for a final score of Hurricanes 4, Lightning 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-135)

Hurricanes (-135) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.8)

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have finished 12-9-21 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 47-16-9.

Carolina has 44 points (19-3-6) in the 28 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the six games this season the Hurricanes scored only one goal, they went 2-3-1 (five points).

Carolina has scored a pair of goals in 11 games this season (3-5-3 record, nine points).

The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals 51 times, and are 42-4-5 in those games (to register 89 points).

In the 19 games when Carolina has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 17-2-0 record (34 points).

In the 56 games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina is 38-14-4 (80 points).

The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in 12 games. The Hurricanes finished 7-2-3 in those matchups (17 points).

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 13th 3.29 Goals Scored 3.38 10th 2nd 2.57 Goals Allowed 3.08 13th 3rd 34.8 Shots 32 13th 1st 26.2 Shots Allowed 31.2 15th 18th 20.9% Power Play % 25% 5th 2nd 83.8% Penalty Kill % 79.5% 15th

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSO, and BSSUN

TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSO, and BSSUN

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

