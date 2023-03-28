The Charlotte Hornets, Nick Richards included, take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Richards tallied 10 points and 11 rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 117-109 win versus the Mavericks.

Let's break down Richards' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Nick Richards Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 8.0 8.6 Rebounds 9.5 6.3 9.0 Assists -- 0.6 1.2 PRA 22.5 14.9 18.8 PR 21.5 14.3 17.6



Nick Richards Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 4.2% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.8 per contest.

The Hornets rank 10th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Thunder, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

The Thunder give up 116.2 points per game, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 46.6 rebounds per game, the Thunder are the worst team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Thunder are 16th in the NBA, giving up 25.7 per game.

Nick Richards vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2022 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/21/2022 4 0 2 0 0 0 0

