The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals will play on Opening Day at Nationals Park at 1:05 PM ET, with Max Fried and Patrick Corbin the starting pitchers.

Nationals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals hit just 136 homers last season, which ranked 28th in the league.

The Nationals ranked 24th in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.

Washington had a team batting average of .248 last season, which ranked 11th among MLB teams.

Washington scored the 26th-most runs in the majors last season with just 603 (3.7 per game).

The Nationals had an on-base percentage of .310 last season, which ranked 18th in the majors.

Washington struck out 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

Nationals pitchers had a combined ERA of 5.01 last year, which ranked 29th in MLB.

Washington had a combined 1.437 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Corbin to the mound for his first start this season.

The last time the 33-year-old pitched was on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty threw 4 2/3 innings as the starter in that matchup.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Braves - Home Patrick Corbin Max Fried 4/1/2023 Braves - Home Josiah Gray Spencer Strider 4/2/2023 Braves - Home MacKenzie Gore Jared Shuster 4/3/2023 Rays - Home Trevor Williams Drew Rasmussen 4/4/2023 Rays - Home - Josh Fleming 4/5/2023 Rays - Home - -

