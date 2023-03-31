Friday's 7:00 PM ET matchup between the Chicago Bulls (36-40) and the Charlotte Hornets (26-51) at Spectrum Center features the Hornets' P.J. Washington as a player to watch.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Bulls

Game Day: Friday, March 31

Friday, March 31 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Hornets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Hornets defeated the Thunder on Tuesday, 137-134. Washington scored a team-high 43 points (and chipped in five assists and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM P.J. Washington 43 6 5 1 0 5 Theo Maledon 19 4 9 0 4 2 Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk 18 5 8 3 2 2

Hornets Players to Watch

Washington is averaging 15.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

LaMelo Ball gets the Hornets 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kelly Oubre Jr. gives the Hornets 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Gordon Hayward is averaging 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, making 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.

Dennis Smith Jr. is putting up 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, making 41.2% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM P.J. Washington 19.8 5.6 2.4 1.1 1 2.2 Terry Rozier 13.4 2.6 4.7 1.4 0.3 1.4 Nick Richards 9.3 9.3 1.1 0.1 1.4 0 Gordon Hayward 12.6 3.5 4.8 0.5 0.2 0.7 Dennis Smith Jr. 8.9 3.7 5.6 1.3 0.5 0.5

