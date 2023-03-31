Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk's Charlotte Hornets take the court versus the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Mykhailiuk, in his most recent time out, had 18 points, eight assists, three steals and two blocks in a 137-134 win over the Thunder.

In this article, we break down Mykhailiuk's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 4.5 8.3 Rebounds 2.5 1.1 2.0 Assists 3.5 0.9 2.1 PRA 20.5 6.5 12.4 PR 16.5 5.6 10.3 3PM 2.5 0.9 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk Insights vs. the Bulls

Mykhailiuk's opponents, the Bulls, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.5 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 101.5 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Bulls are ranked eighth in the NBA, allowing 112.5 points per game.

The Bulls allow 43 rebounds per contest, ranking 14th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Bulls are 23rd in the league, allowing 26.1 per game.

Giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Bulls are the 27th-ranked team in the league.

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2022 3 0 1 0 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Mykhailiuk or any of his Hornets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.