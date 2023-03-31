Friday's game between the LSU Lady Tigers (32-2) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (31-4) at American Airlines Center should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with LSU securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 31.

The Hokies are coming off of an 84-74 victory over Ohio State in their most recent game on Monday.

Virginia Tech vs. LSU Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 68, Virginia Tech 66

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Hokies took down the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes, 84-74, on March 27.

The Hokies have the second-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (15).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Virginia Tech is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

84-74 over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on March 27

73-64 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 25

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

LSU Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Lady Tigers took down the No. 8 Utah Utes, 66-63, on March 24.

The Lady Tigers have nine wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the country.

LSU has nine wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

66-63 over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on March 24

76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 16

66-42 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 19

83-66 over Georgia (No. 32) on March 3

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies have a +535 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.3 points per game. They're putting up 72.4 points per game to rank 52nd in college basketball and are allowing 57.1 per contest to rank 26th in college basketball.

With 68.9 points per game in ACC contests, Virginia Tech is averaging 3.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (72.4 PPG).

When playing at home, the Hokies are scoring 8.4 more points per game (75.5) than they are when playing on the road (67.1).

Virginia Tech gives up 53.2 points per game at home this season, compared to 61.9 in away games.

The Hokies have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 68.9 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.5 points fewer than the 72.4 they've scored this season.

LSU Performance Insights