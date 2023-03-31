A Final Four battle features the No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (31-4) and the No. 3 seed LSU Lady Tigers (32-2) playing with a ticket to the National Championship Game on the line on Friday at American Airlines Center. The NCAA Tournament matchup begins at 7:00 PM.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Virginia Tech vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Tigers average 24.7 more points per game (81.8) than the Hokies allow their opponents to score (57.1).
  • LSU is 27-1 when it scores more than 57.1 points.
  • Virginia Tech has a 24-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.8 points.
  • The Hokies record 72.4 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 56.7 the Lady Tigers give up.
  • Virginia Tech has a 24-2 record when putting up more than 56.7 points.
  • LSU is 24-0 when giving up fewer than 72.4 points.
  • This season the Hokies are shooting 45.2% from the field, 9.8% higher than the Lady Tigers give up.
  • The Lady Tigers' 46.1 shooting percentage from the field is only 8.0 higher than the Hokies have conceded.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/19/2023 South Dakota State W 72-60 Cassell Coliseum
3/25/2023 Tennessee W 73-64 Climate Pledge Arena
3/27/2023 Ohio State W 84-74 Climate Pledge Arena
3/31/2023 LSU - American Airlines Center

