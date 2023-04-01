After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Corey Dickerson and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Spencer Strider) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Corey Dickerson At The Plate (2022)

  • Dickerson hit .263 with 17 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.
  • Dickerson picked up at least one hit 50 times last year in 99 games played (50.5%), including multiple hits on 18 occasions (18.2%).
  • He hit a long ball in five games a year ago (out of 99 opportunities, 5.1%), leaving the ballpark in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Dickerson picked up an RBI in 24.2% of his games last season (24 of 99), with two or more RBIs in eight of them (8.1%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
  • In 22 of 99 games last year (22.2%) he scored, and in six of those games (6.1%) he scored more than once.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 41
.213 AVG .321
.242 OBP .362
.300 SLG .504
9 XBH 15
2 HR 4
17 RBI 19
21/5 K/BB 27/8
0 SB 0
52 GP 47
26 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (51.1%)
8 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (21.3%)
8 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (29.8%)
2 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.4%)
10 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (29.8%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves surrendered the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Strider will start for the Braves, his first of the season.
  • When he last appeared on Friday, Oct. 14, the 24-year-old right-hander started the game and went 2 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Over his 31 appearances last season he finished with a 2.67 ERA and a 0.995 WHIP, putting together an 11-5 record.
