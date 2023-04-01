After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Corey Dickerson and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Spencer Strider) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Corey Dickerson At The Plate (2022)

Dickerson hit .263 with 17 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.

Dickerson picked up at least one hit 50 times last year in 99 games played (50.5%), including multiple hits on 18 occasions (18.2%).

He hit a long ball in five games a year ago (out of 99 opportunities, 5.1%), leaving the ballpark in 2% of his plate appearances.

Dickerson picked up an RBI in 24.2% of his games last season (24 of 99), with two or more RBIs in eight of them (8.1%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

In 22 of 99 games last year (22.2%) he scored, and in six of those games (6.1%) he scored more than once.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 41 .213 AVG .321 .242 OBP .362 .300 SLG .504 9 XBH 15 2 HR 4 17 RBI 19 21/5 K/BB 27/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 52 GP 47 26 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (51.1%) 8 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (21.3%) 8 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (29.8%) 2 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.4%) 10 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (29.8%)

