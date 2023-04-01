Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate (2022)
- Candelario hit .217 with 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
- Candelario picked up a hit in 51.6% of his games last season (64 of 124), with more than one hit in 23 of them (18.5%).
- In 12 of 124 games last year, he homered (9.7%). He went deep in 2.8% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 25.8% of his games a year ago (32 of 124), Candelario drove home a run. In 12 of those games (9.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in six contests.
- He scored a run in 29.8% of his games last season (37 of 124), with two or more runs on 11 occasions (8.9%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|64
|.196
|AVG
|.236
|.264
|OBP
|.282
|.314
|SLG
|.404
|14
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|27
|44/18
|K/BB
|65/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|64
|30 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|34 (53.1%)
|8 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (23.4%)
|20 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (26.6%)
|3 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (14.1%)
|16 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (25.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combined to surrender 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Strider will take the mound to start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- The 24-year-old righty started and threw 2 1/3 innings when he last appeared Friday, Oct. 14 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- In his 31 appearances last season he put together an 11-5 record, had a 2.67 ERA, and a 0.995 WHIP.
