Keibert Ruiz -- 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on April 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate (2022)

  • Ruiz hit .251 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks.
  • Ruiz reached base via a hit in 67 of 112 games last season (59.8%), including multiple hits in 24.1% of those games (27 of them).
  • He homered in 5.4% of his games last season (112 in all), going deep in 1.6% of his trips to home plate.
  • Ruiz drove in a run in 27 of 112 games last season, with multiple RBIs in six of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • In 26.8% of his 112 games last season, he touched home plate (30 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (2.7%).

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
57 GP 54
.263 AVG .240
.303 OBP .321
.348 SLG .372
11 XBH 18
3 HR 4
13 RBI 23
24/9 K/BB 26/21
3 SB 3
Home Away
57 GP 55
36 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (56.4%)
15 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (21.8%)
13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (30.9%)
3 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.5%)
11 (19.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (29.1%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.45).
  • Braves pitchers combined to give up 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Strider gets the call to start for the Braves, his first this season.
  • The 24-year-old right-hander started and threw 2 1/3 innings when he last appeared on Friday, Oct. 14 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Last season he finished with a 2.67 ERA and a 0.995 WHIP over his 31 games, compiling an 11-5 record.
