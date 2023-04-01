Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Spencer Strider) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Luis Garcia At The Plate (2022)
- Garcia hit .275 with 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 12 walks.
- Garcia picked up a base hit in 65 of 93 games last season (69.9%), with multiple hits in 26 of those contests (28.0%).
- He went yard in 7.5% of his games in 2022 (seven of 93), including 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32 of 93 games last year (34.4%), Garcia picked up an RBI, and seven of those games (7.5%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.
- He touched home plate in 26.9% of his games last year (25 of 93), with more than one run on three occasions (3.2%).
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.328
|AVG
|.226
|.355
|OBP
|.241
|.466
|SLG
|.355
|16
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|19
|35/8
|K/BB
|49/4
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|37 (80.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (59.6%)
|16 (34.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (21.3%)
|14 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (23.4%)
|4 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.4%)
|18 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (29.8%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combined to give up 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Strider will start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- The 24-year-old righty started and threw 2 1/3 innings when he last appeared on Friday, Oct. 14 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- In 31 games last season he finished with an 11-5 record and had a 2.67 ERA and a 0.995 WHIP.
