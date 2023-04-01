After going 1-for-2 in his most recent game, Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Spencer Strider) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Braves.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Victor Robles At The Plate (2022)

Robles hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks.

Robles reached base via a hit in 61 of 132 games last season (46.2%), including multiple hits in 12.1% of those games (16 of them).

He hit a long ball in 4.5% of his games in 2022 (six of 132), including 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Robles picked up an RBI in 23 of 132 games last year (17.4%), with two or more RBIz in five of those contests (3.8%).

He scored a run in 27.3% of his 132 games last season, with more than one run in 3.8% of those games (five).

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 60 GP 57 .230 AVG .212 .270 OBP .270 .342 SLG .274 10 XBH 8 5 HR 1 21 RBI 12 50/8 K/BB 54/9 8 SB 7 Home Away 68 GP 64 36 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (39.1%) 6 (8.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (15.6%) 21 (30.9%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (23.4%) 5 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.6%) 14 (20.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (14.1%)

