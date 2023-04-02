C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Jared Shuster) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate (2022)
- Abrams hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.
- Abrams picked up a base hit in 53 of 90 games last season (58.9%), with more than one hit in 12 of those contests (13.3%).
- Registering a plate appearance in 90 games a season ago, he hit just two home runs.
- Abrams picked up an RBI in 16.7% of his 90 games last year, with more than one RBI in 5.6% of them (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In 32.2% of his games last year (29 of 90), he scored at least a run, and in four (4.4%) he scored more than once.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|39
|.226
|AVG
|.268
|.260
|OBP
|.301
|.308
|SLG
|.341
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|12
|28/2
|K/BB
|22/3
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|41
|28 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (61.0%)
|3 (6.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (22.0%)
|15 (30.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (34.1%)
|1 (2.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (2.4%)
|7 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (19.5%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.45).
- Braves pitchers combined to give up 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Shuster gets the call to start for the Braves, his first this season.
- The left-hander is making his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.
