After going 0-for-3 in his last game, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Jared Shuster) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

C.J. Abrams At The Plate (2022)

Abrams hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.

Abrams picked up a base hit in 53 of 90 games last season (58.9%), with more than one hit in 12 of those contests (13.3%).

Registering a plate appearance in 90 games a season ago, he hit just two home runs.

Abrams picked up an RBI in 16.7% of his 90 games last year, with more than one RBI in 5.6% of them (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

In 32.2% of his games last year (29 of 90), he scored at least a run, and in four (4.4%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 45 GP 39 .226 AVG .268 .260 OBP .301 .308 SLG .341 9 XBH 7 1 HR 1 9 RBI 12 28/2 K/BB 22/3 3 SB 3 Home Away 49 GP 41 28 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (61.0%) 3 (6.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (22.0%) 15 (30.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (34.1%) 1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.4%) 7 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (19.5%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)