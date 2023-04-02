Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Dominic Smith (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Jared Shuster. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Dominic Smith At The Plate (2022)
- Smith hit .194 with 10 doubles, a triple and 12 walks.
- Smith got a hit 18 times last season in 58 games (31.0%), including six multi-hit games (10.3%).
- He did not hit a home run last year in the 58 games he appeared in.
- Smith drove in a run in 11 games last season out 58 (19.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.6%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He crossed home in 10 of 58 games a year ago (17.2%), including one multi-run game.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|27
|.250
|AVG
|.154
|.338
|OBP
|.230
|.339
|SLG
|.244
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|8
|14/6
|K/BB
|23/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|33
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (30.3%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (6.1%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (21.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (15.2%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves gave up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
- Shuster makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The southpaw will make his MLB debut at 24 years old.
