The Toronto Raptors (38-39) are heavy favorites (-13.5) as they attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Charlotte Hornets (26-52) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet.

Hornets vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: BSSE and SportsNet

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -13.5 -

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

The Hornets have hit the over in 33 of their 78 games with a set total (42.3%).

So far this season, Charlotte has put together a 37-41-0 record against the spread.

The Hornets have been victorious in 18, or 29%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Charlotte has played as an underdog of +575 or more once this season and won that game.

Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 14.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Hornets vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Hornets Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 0 0% 112.9 224.1 111.7 229.1 223.9 Hornets 0 0% 111.2 224.1 117.4 229.1 229.5

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.

The Hornets have hit the over in four of their past 10 contests.

Charlotte has performed better against the spread on the road (22-18-0) than at home (15-23-0) this year.

The Hornets' 111.2 points per game are just 0.5 fewer points than the 111.7 the Raptors give up to opponents.

Charlotte has put together a 28-13 ATS record and a 21-20 overall record in games it scores more than 111.7 points.

Hornets vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Raptors and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Raptors 40-37 1-0 42-35 Hornets 37-41 1-0 33-45

Hornets vs. Raptors Point Insights

Scoring Insights Raptors Hornets 112.9 Points Scored (PG) 111.2 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 17-5 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-13 17-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 21-20 111.7 Points Allowed (PG) 117.4 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 30-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 17-8 31-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-10

