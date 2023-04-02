The Toronto Raptors (38-39) are heavy favorites (-13.5) as they attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Charlotte Hornets (26-52) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet.

Hornets vs. Raptors Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: BSSE and SportsNet
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Raptors -13.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

  • The Hornets have hit the over in 33 of their 78 games with a set total (42.3%).
  • So far this season, Charlotte has put together a 37-41-0 record against the spread.
  • The Hornets have been victorious in 18, or 29%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Charlotte has played as an underdog of +575 or more once this season and won that game.
  • Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 14.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Hornets vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Hornets Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Raptors 0 0% 112.9 224.1 111.7 229.1 223.9
Hornets 0 0% 111.2 224.1 117.4 229.1 229.5

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

  • Charlotte is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.
  • The Hornets have hit the over in four of their past 10 contests.
  • Charlotte has performed better against the spread on the road (22-18-0) than at home (15-23-0) this year.
  • The Hornets' 111.2 points per game are just 0.5 fewer points than the 111.7 the Raptors give up to opponents.
  • Charlotte has put together a 28-13 ATS record and a 21-20 overall record in games it scores more than 111.7 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Hornets vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Raptors and Hornets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Raptors 40-37 1-0 42-35
Hornets 37-41 1-0 33-45

Hornets vs. Raptors Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Raptors Hornets
112.9
Points Scored (PG)
 111.2
23
NBA Rank (PPG)
 27
17-5
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 28-13
17-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 21-20
111.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.4
5
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 22
30-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 17-8
31-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 15-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.