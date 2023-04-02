Spectrum Center is where the Toronto Raptors (38-39) and Charlotte Hornets (26-52) will match up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Pascal Siakam and P.J. Washington are players to watch for the Raptors and Hornets, respectively.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Raptors

Game Day: Sunday, April 2

Sunday, April 2 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Hornets' Last Game

The Hornets dropped their previous game to the Bulls, 121-91, on Friday. James Bouknight was their top scorer with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM James Bouknight 22 6 4 0 0 6 Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk 16 2 5 0 1 2 JT Thor 10 3 0 0 0 2

Hornets Players to Watch

Washington is posting 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per game.

LaMelo Ball gets the Hornets 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Hornets get 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Kelly Oubre Jr..

Gordon Hayward gives the Hornets 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Hornets get 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Dennis Smith Jr..

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM P.J. Washington 18.6 5.3 2.5 0.9 0.7 2.3 Gordon Hayward 12.4 3.0 4.2 0.5 0.1 0.7 Nick Richards 8.5 8.6 1.1 0.0 1.3 0.1 Dennis Smith Jr. 7.5 3.7 5.3 1.0 0.5 0.5 Terry Rozier 11.3 2.0 3.8 1.2 0.1 1.3

