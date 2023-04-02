The Carolina Hurricanes (48-18-9) and New York Islanders (39-29-9) square off at PNC Arena on Sunday, April 2 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN. The Hurricanes took down the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in their most recent outing, while the Islanders are coming off a 5-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Hurricanes have gone 5-4-1 in their past 10 games, putting up 29 goals while giving up 28 in that time. On 22 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored three goals (13.6%).

As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which team we predict will capture the win in Sunday's game.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Predictions for Sunday

Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Hurricanes 4, Islanders 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-175)

Hurricanes (-175) Total Pick: Over (5.5)

Over (5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.7)

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes (48-18-9 overall) have a 12-9-21 record in matchups that have required overtime.

Carolina has 44 points (19-4-6) in the 29 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The six times this season the Hurricanes ended a game with just one goal, they went 2-3-1 (five points).

Carolina has scored a pair of goals in 12 games this season (3-6-3 record, nine points).

The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals in 52 games (43-4-5, 91 points).

In the 20 games when Carolina has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 18-2-0 to record 36 points.

In the 59 games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina is 39-16-4 (82 points).

The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in 12 games. The Hurricanes finished 7-2-3 in those contests (17 points).

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 15th 3.23 Goals Scored 2.92 22nd 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.69 5th 3rd 34.9 Shots 30.7 19th 1st 25.9 Shots Allowed 31.2 15th 19th 20.7% Power Play % 15.7% 32nd 2nd 83.8% Penalty Kill % 81.7% 10th

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

