The Carolina Hurricanes (48-18-9), coming off a 3-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens, host the New York Islanders (39-29-9) at PNC Arena on Sunday, April 2 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN. The Islanders fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0 in their last outing.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-175) Islanders (+150) 5.5

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have gone 44-21 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Carolina has a 27-10 record (winning 73.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 63.6%.

Carolina and its opponent have gone over 5.5 combined goals in 36 of 75 games this season.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 242 (17th) Goals 225 (22nd) 192 (2nd) Goals Allowed 207 (8th) 48 (17th) Power Play Goals 33 (31st) 38 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 39 (6th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Carolina went over four times.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.7 more than the over/under of 5.5 in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are putting up 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes are ranked 17th in the league with 242 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best units in NHL action, allowing 192 goals to rank second.

With a +50 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the league.

