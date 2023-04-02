Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Ildemaro Vargas, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate (2022)
- Vargas hit .263 with 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.
- Vargas had a hit 40 times last year in 63 games (63.5%), including 13 multi-hit games (20.6%).
- He hit a home run in 6.3% of his games in 2022 (four of 63), including 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Vargas drove in a run in 20 games last year out 63 (31.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.8%).
- In 18 of 63 games last year he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.253
|AVG
|.273
|.302
|OBP
|.296
|.354
|SLG
|.427
|6
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|13
|10/6
|K/BB
|13/2
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|19 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (63.6%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (27.3%)
|8 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (30.3%)
|2 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.1%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (30.3%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Braves pitching staff ranked second in MLB last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.45).
- Braves pitchers combined to give up 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Shuster will start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- The 24-year-old left-hander is pitching in his MLB debut.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.