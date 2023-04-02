The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Joey Meneses At The Plate (2022)

  • Meneses hit .324 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.
  • In 78.6% of his 56 games last season, Meneses got a hit. He also had 21 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • Including the 56 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in 13 of them (23.2%), leaving the ballpark in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 21 of 56 games last year (37.5%), Meneses drove in a run, and nine of those games (16.1%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • He crossed home plate in 26 of his 56 games a season ago (46.4%), with more than one run scored five times (8.9%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 30
.317 AVG .331
.378 OBP .366
.545 SLG .579
13 XBH 14
5 HR 8
15 RBI 19
24/9 K/BB 28/8
0 SB 1
Home Away
26 GP 30
19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (83.3%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (40.0%)
11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (50.0%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (43.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Braves pitching staff ranked second in MLB last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combined to surrender 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Shuster takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Braves.
  • The left-hander is making his MLB debut at 24 years old.
