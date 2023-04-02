On Sunday, Luis Garcia (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Jared Shuster. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Luis Garcia At The Plate (2022)

  • Garcia hit .275 with 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 12 walks.
  • Garcia got a hit 65 times last season in 93 games (69.9%), including 26 multi-hit games (28.0%).
  • He hit a home run in 7.5% of his games in 2022 (seven of 93), including 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 34.4% of his 93 games a year ago, Garcia drove in a run (32 times). He also had seven games with multiple RBIs (7.5%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
  • In 26.9% of his 93 games last season, he scored a run (25 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.2%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 47
.328 AVG .226
.355 OBP .241
.466 SLG .355
16 XBH 16
4 HR 3
26 RBI 19
35/8 K/BB 49/4
2 SB 1
46 GP 47
37 (80.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (59.6%)
16 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (21.3%)
14 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (23.4%)
4 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.4%)
18 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (29.8%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Braves pitching staff was second in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves surrendered the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Shuster gets the call to start for the Braves, his first of the season.
  • The 24-year-old left-hander will make his MLB debut.
