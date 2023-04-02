The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals will play on Sunday at Nationals Park, at 1:35 PM ET, with Matt Olson and Lane Thomas among those expected to produce at the plate.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 136 home runs ranked 28th in MLB last season.

Fueled by 408 extra-base hits, the Nationals ranked 24th in MLB with a .377 slugging percentage last season.

Washington ranked 11th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Washington scored 603 runs (just 3.7 per game) last season, which ranked 26th in MLB.

The Nationals had an OBP of .310 last season, which ranked 18th in MLB.

Washington had a 7.8 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 23rd in the majors.

Nationals pitchers had a combined ERA of 5.01 last year, which ranked 29th in MLB.

Washington had a combined 1.437 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

MacKenzie Gore gets the nod for the Nationals and will make his first start of the season.

The 24-year-old southpaw hasn't pitched since last season. He last appeared on Monday, July 25 against the Detroit Tigers, when he pitched 1 1/3 innings out of the bullpen.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Braves L 7-2 Home Patrick Corbin Max Fried 4/1/2023 Braves L 7-1 Home Josiah Gray Spencer Strider 4/2/2023 Braves - Home MacKenzie Gore Jared Shuster 4/3/2023 Rays - Home Trevor Williams Drew Rasmussen 4/4/2023 Rays - Home - Josh Fleming 4/5/2023 Rays - Home Patrick Corbin Shane McClanahan 4/6/2023 Rockies - Away Josiah Gray Kyle Freeland 4/7/2023 Rockies - Away MacKenzie Gore José Ureña

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.