Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Victor Robles -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Jared Shuster on the hill, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Braves.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Victor Robles At The Plate (2022)
- Robles hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Robles picked up a base hit in 61 out of 132 games last season (46.2%), with at least two hits in 16 of those games (12.1%).
- He went yard in six games a year ago (out of 132 opportunities, 4.5%), leaving the ballpark in 1.5% of his trips to home plate.
- Robles picked up an RBI in 23 games last year out of 132 (17.4%), including multiple RBIs in 3.8% of those games (five times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- In 27.3% of his 132 games last season, he scored a run (36 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.8%).
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|57
|.230
|AVG
|.212
|.270
|OBP
|.270
|.342
|SLG
|.274
|10
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|12
|50/8
|K/BB
|54/9
|8
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|64
|36 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (39.1%)
|6 (8.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (15.6%)
|21 (30.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (23.4%)
|5 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.6%)
|14 (20.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (14.1%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves gave up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
- Shuster makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The lefty is making his MLB debut at 24 years old.
