C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rays - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Drew Rasmussen) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate (2022)
- Abrams hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.
- Abrams picked up at least one hit 53 times last year in 90 games played (58.9%), including multiple hits on 12 occasions (13.3%).
- He hit a home run in two of 90 games last year, going deep in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Abrams picked up an RBI in 15 of 90 games last season, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In 32.2% of his games last season (29 of 90), he scored at least one run, and in four (4.4%) he scored more than once.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|39
|.226
|AVG
|.268
|.260
|OBP
|.301
|.308
|SLG
|.341
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|12
|28/2
|K/BB
|22/3
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|41
|28 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (61.0%)
|3 (6.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (22.0%)
|15 (30.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (34.1%)
|1 (2.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (2.4%)
|7 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (19.5%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rays pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.41).
- Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Rasmussen will take the mound to start for the Rays, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 8, the 27-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
- Over his 28 appearances last season he finished with a 2.84 ERA and a 1.041 WHIP, compiling an 11-7 record.
