Dominic Smith -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Drew Rasmussen on the hill, on April 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Dominic Smith At The Plate (2022)

Smith hit .194 with 10 doubles, a triple and 12 walks.

Smith got a hit in 18 of 58 games a season ago, with multiple hits in six of those games.

He did not homer last year in the 58 games he logged a plate appearance in.

In 19.0% of his 58 games a year ago, Smith drove in a run (11 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (8.6%), and three or more RBIs in one game.

In 10 of 58 games last season he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 22 GP 27 .250 AVG .154 .338 OBP .230 .339 SLG .244 5 XBH 6 0 HR 0 9 RBI 8 14/6 K/BB 23/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 33 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (30.3%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.1%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (21.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (15.2%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)