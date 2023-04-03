On Monday, Jeimer Candelario (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Washington Nationals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate (2022)

  • Candelario hit .217 with 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Candelario picked up a hit in 51.6% of his games last season (64 of 124), with at least two hits in 23 of those contests (18.5%).
  • He hit a long ball in 12 games a year ago (out of 124 opportunities, 9.7%), going deep in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Candelario picked up an RBI in 25.8% of his games last season (32 of 124), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (9.7%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.
  • He scored a run in 37 of 124 games last year (29.8%), including 11 multi-run games (8.9%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 64
.196 AVG .236
.264 OBP .282
.314 SLG .404
14 XBH 20
4 HR 9
23 RBI 27
44/18 K/BB 65/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
60 GP 64
30 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (53.1%)
8 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (23.4%)
20 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (26.6%)
3 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (14.1%)
16 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
  • The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • Rasmussen starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander pitched in relief and threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • Over his 28 appearances last season he compiled an 11-7 record, had a 2.84 ERA, and a 1.041 WHIP.
