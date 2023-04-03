Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rays - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz, who went 0-for-2 with an RBI last time out, take on Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Braves.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate (2022)
- Ruiz hit .251 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks.
- In 59.8% of his games last season (67 of 112), Ruiz got a base hit, and in 27 of those games (24.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In six of 112 games last year, he left the yard (5.4%). He went deep in 1.6% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Ruiz drove in a run in 27 of 112 games last year, with multiple RBIs in six of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He came around to score in 30 of his 112 games a year ago (26.8%), with more than one run scored three times (2.7%).
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|54
|.263
|AVG
|.240
|.303
|OBP
|.321
|.348
|SLG
|.372
|11
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|23
|24/9
|K/BB
|26/21
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|55
|36 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (56.4%)
|15 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (21.8%)
|13 (22.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (30.9%)
|3 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.5%)
|11 (19.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (29.1%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rays pitching staff ranked 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Rasmussen makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 8, the 27-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
- Last season he finished with a 2.84 ERA and a 1.041 WHIP over his 28 games, putting together an 11-7 record.
