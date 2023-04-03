Lane Thomas -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Drew Rasmussen on the mound, on April 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Lane Thomas At The Plate (2022)

Thomas collected 120 hits and a .301 on-base percentage while slugging .404.

Thomas had a base hit in 85 of 146 games last season (58.2%), with at least two hits in 30 of those games (20.5%).

He hit a home run in 10.3% of his games last season (146 in all), going deep in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas drove in a run in 37 of 146 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 11 of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He touched home plate in 50 of 146 games last year, with multiple runs in 10 of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 72 .181 AVG .293 .252 OBP .344 .315 SLG .481 17 XBH 28 7 HR 10 14 RBI 38 63/22 K/BB 69/19 1 SB 7 Home Away 71 GP 75 33 (46.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (69.3%) 8 (11.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 22 (29.3%) 21 (29.6%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (38.7%) 7 (9.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (10.7%) 11 (15.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 26 (34.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)