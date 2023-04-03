The Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time in action, take on Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Braves.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luis Garcia At The Plate (2022)

Garcia hit .275 with 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 12 walks.

In 69.9% of his games last year (65 of 93), Garcia had a base hit, and in 26 of those games (28.0%) he recorded two or more hits.

Including the 93 games he played in last season, he homered in seven of them (7.5%), homering in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games last season (32 of 93), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (7.5%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

He scored in 25 of 93 games last year, with multiple runs in three of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 47 .328 AVG .226 .355 OBP .241 .466 SLG .355 16 XBH 16 4 HR 3 26 RBI 19 35/8 K/BB 49/4 2 SB 1 Home Away 46 GP 47 37 (80.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (59.6%) 16 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (21.3%) 14 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (23.4%) 4 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.4%) 18 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (29.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)