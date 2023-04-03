Monday's game that pits the Washington Nationals (1-2) against the Tampa Bay Rays (3-0) at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on April 3.

The Rays will look to Drew Rasmussen against the Nationals and Trevor Williams.

Nationals vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Nationals 5, Rays 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals came away with 47 wins in the 141 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, Washington came away with a win 30 times in 86 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Last season Washington had the No. 26 offense in MLB play, scoring 3.7 runs per game (603 total runs).

The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.01).

