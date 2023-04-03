Nationals vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game that pits the Washington Nationals (1-2) against the Tampa Bay Rays (3-0) at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on April 3.
The Rays will look to Drew Rasmussen against the Nationals and Trevor Williams.
Nationals vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Nationals vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Nationals 5, Rays 3.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals came away with 47 wins in the 141 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.
- Last season, Washington came away with a win 30 times in 86 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Last season Washington had the No. 26 offense in MLB play, scoring 3.7 runs per game (603 total runs).
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.01).
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Braves
|L 7-2
|Patrick Corbin vs Max Fried
|April 1
|Braves
|L 7-1
|Josiah Gray vs Spencer Strider
|April 2
|Braves
|W 4-1
|MacKenzie Gore vs Jared Shuster
|April 3
|Rays
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Drew Rasmussen
|April 4
|Rays
|-
|Chad Kuhl vs Josh Fleming
|April 5
|Rays
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Shane McClanahan
|April 6
|@ Rockies
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Kyle Freeland
|April 7
|@ Rockies
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs José Ureña
|April 8
|@ Rockies
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Austin Gomber
