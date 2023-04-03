Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (3-0) visit the Washington Nationals (1-2) in an early-season contest at Nationals Park on Monday, April 3, with a start time of 7:05 PM ET.

The Rays have been listed as -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Nationals (+145). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Nationals vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Rays won 63 out of the 106 games, or 59.4%, in which they were favored.

The Rays had a record of 26-10, a 72.2% win rate, when they were favored by -175 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The implied probability of a win by Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Rays averaged 0.8 home runs per game when playing on the road last season (68 total in road contests).

Tampa Bay slugged .368 with 2.8 extra-base hits per game away from home.

The Nationals were victorious in 47, or 33.3%, of the 141 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Nationals came away with a win 30 times in 86 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Washington averaged 0.9 homers per home game last season (76 total at home).

The Nationals had a .377 slugging percentage and averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game at home.

Nationals vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lane Thomas 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+225) Victor Robles 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+270) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+250)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 29th 5th

