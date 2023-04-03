Victor Robles -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Drew Rasmussen on the mound, on April 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Victor Robles At The Plate (2022)

  • Robles hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks.
  • In 46.2% of his 132 games last season, Robles picked up a hit. He also had 16 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in 4.5% of his games last year (six of 132), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 17.4% of his 132 games a year ago, Robles drove in a run (23 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (3.8%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He crossed home plate in 36 of his 132 games a season ago (27.3%), with more than one run scored five times (3.8%).

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
60 GP 57
.230 AVG .212
.270 OBP .270
.342 SLG .274
10 XBH 8
5 HR 1
21 RBI 12
50/8 K/BB 54/9
8 SB 7
Home Away
68 GP 64
36 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (39.1%)
6 (8.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (15.6%)
21 (30.9%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (23.4%)
5 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.6%)
14 (20.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (14.1%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
  • The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
  • Rasmussen makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 8, the 27-year-old righty pitched in relief and went 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • In 28 games last season he compiled an 11-7 record and had a 2.84 ERA and a 1.041 WHIP.
