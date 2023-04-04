Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rays - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alex Call -- 0-for-2 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Josh Fleming on the mound, on April 4 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Braves.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rays Starter: Josh Fleming
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Alex Call At The Plate (2022)
- Call hit .237 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.
- In 42.6% of his games last season (20 of 47), Call had a base hit, and in four of those games (8.5%) he recorded more than one hit.
- In five of 47 games last year, he homered (10.6%). He went deep in 3.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Call drove in a run in 14.9% of his 47 games last season, with more than one RBI in 6.4% of those contests (three). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In 17 of 47 games last year he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|24
|.100
|AVG
|.344
|.182
|OBP
|.447
|.200
|SLG
|.578
|2
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|1
|RBI
|12
|17/4
|K/BB
|13/11
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|28
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (53.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.3%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (42.9%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.3%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (21.4%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrendered 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Fleming makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 26-year-old lefty, started and went 4 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- Last season he finished with a 6.43 ERA and a 1.886 WHIP over his 10 games, putting together a 2-5 record.
