The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Josh Fleming and the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Rays Starter: Josh Fleming
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate (2022)

  • Abrams hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.
  • In 53 of 90 games last season (58.9%) Abrams had at least one hit, and in 12 of those contests (13.3%) he picked up two or more.
  • He hit a long ball in two of 90 games last year, going deep in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In 16.7% of his 90 games a year ago, Abrams picked up an RBI (15 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (5.6%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He scored a run in 29 of his 90 games a year ago (32.2%), with two or more runs scored four times (4.4%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
45 GP 39
.226 AVG .268
.260 OBP .301
.308 SLG .341
9 XBH 7
1 HR 1
9 RBI 12
28/2 K/BB 22/3
3 SB 3
Home Away
49 GP 41
28 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (61.0%)
3 (6.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (22.0%)
15 (30.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (34.1%)
1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.4%)
7 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (19.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays gave up 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • Fleming takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rays.
  • The 26-year-old left-hander started and threw 4 2/3 innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Boston Red Sox.
  • In 10 games last season he put together a 2-5 record and had a 6.43 ERA and a 1.886 WHIP.
