The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Josh Fleming and the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate (2022)

Abrams hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.

In 53 of 90 games last season (58.9%) Abrams had at least one hit, and in 12 of those contests (13.3%) he picked up two or more.

He hit a long ball in two of 90 games last year, going deep in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In 16.7% of his 90 games a year ago, Abrams picked up an RBI (15 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (5.6%), and three or more RBIs in one game.

He scored a run in 29 of his 90 games a year ago (32.2%), with two or more runs scored four times (4.4%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 45 GP 39 .226 AVG .268 .260 OBP .301 .308 SLG .341 9 XBH 7 1 HR 1 9 RBI 12 28/2 K/BB 22/3 3 SB 3 Home Away 49 GP 41 28 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (61.0%) 3 (6.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (22.0%) 15 (30.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (34.1%) 1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.4%) 7 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (19.5%)

