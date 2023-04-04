Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rays - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Josh Fleming) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rays.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rays Starter: Josh Fleming
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Dominic Smith At The Plate (2022)
- Smith hit .194 with 10 doubles, a triple and 12 walks.
- Smith picked up a base hit in 18 of 58 games last season (31.0%), with at least two hits in six of them (10.3%).
- Including all 58 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- In 19.0% of his games a season ago (11 of 58), Smith drove home a run. In five of those games (8.6%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.
- In 10 of 58 games last season he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|27
|.250
|AVG
|.154
|.338
|OBP
|.230
|.339
|SLG
|.244
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|8
|14/6
|K/BB
|23/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|33
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (30.3%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (6.1%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (21.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (15.2%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rays pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
- The Rays allowed 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Fleming will take the mound to start for the Rays, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old southpaw last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Boston Red Sox, when he started and went 4 2/3 innings.
- Over his 10 appearances last season he finished with a 6.43 ERA and a 1.886 WHIP, compiling a 2-5 record.
