Hornets vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Raptors (39-39) play the Charlotte Hornets (26-53) as heavy, 14.5-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and TSN. The matchup's point total is 223.5.
Hornets vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and TSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-14.5
|223.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte and its opponents have combined to score more than 223.5 points in 50 of 79 games this season.
- The average total for Charlotte's games this season has been 228.7, 5.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Charlotte has gone 37-42-0 ATS this year.
- The Hornets have won in 18, or 28.6%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Charlotte has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +850.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charlotte has a 10.5% chance of pulling out a win.
Hornets vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|43
|55.1%
|113.1
|224.3
|111.7
|229.2
|223.9
|Hornets
|50
|63.3%
|111.2
|224.3
|117.5
|229.2
|229.4
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte has gone 4-6 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- The Hornets have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.
- Against the spread, Charlotte has had better results away (22-18-0) than at home (15-24-0).
- The Hornets score an average of 111.2 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 111.7 the Raptors give up to opponents.
- Charlotte has put together a 28-13 ATS record and a 21-20 overall record in games it scores more than 111.7 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Hornets vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Raptors
|41-37
|0-0
|43-35
|Hornets
|37-42
|1-0
|34-45
Hornets vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Raptors
|Hornets
|113.1
|111.2
|21
|27
|18-5
|28-13
|18-5
|21-20
|111.7
|117.5
|5
|22
|31-9
|20-9
|32-8
|18-11
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.