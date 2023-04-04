The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Josh Fleming and the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Rays Starter: Josh Fleming

Josh Fleming TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Joey Meneses At The Plate (2022)

Meneses hit .324 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.

In 44 of 56 games last season (78.6%) Meneses had at least one hit, and in 21 of those contests (37.5%) he picked up more than one.

Including the 56 games he played in last season, he homered in 13 of them (23.2%), going deep in 5.4% of his trips to home plate.

Meneses drove in a run in 37.5% of his games last year (21 of 56), with more than one RBI in nine of them (16.1%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

In 46.4% of his 56 games last season, he scored a run (26 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.9%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 30 .317 AVG .331 .378 OBP .366 .545 SLG .579 13 XBH 14 5 HR 8 15 RBI 19 24/9 K/BB 28/8 0 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 30 19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (83.3%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (40.0%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (50.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (43.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)