JT Thor and his Charlotte Hornets teammates will face the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Thor, in his last game (April 2 loss against the Raptors) posted eight points.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Thor, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

JT Thor Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 3.5 9.2 Rebounds 4.5 2 3.2 Assists -- 0.5 0.6 PRA 18.5 6 13 PR 16.5 5.5 12.4 3PM 1.5 0.5 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of JT Thor's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

JT Thor Insights vs. the Raptors

Thor has taken 3.2 shots per game this season and made 1.3 per game, which account for 3.0% and 2.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Thor's Hornets average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the Raptors are one of the league's slowest with 100.7 possessions per contest.

The Raptors are the fifth-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 111.7 points per contest.

On the glass, the Raptors have conceded 42.1 rebounds per game, which puts them seventh in the league.

Conceding 26.1 assists per contest, the Raptors are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Raptors have given up 12.2 makes per game, 13th in the league.

JT Thor vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 34 8 2 0 1 0 0 1/12/2023 9 3 3 0 1 1 0 1/10/2023 12 5 1 0 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Thor or any of his Hornets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.