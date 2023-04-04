The Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas, who went 0-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Josh Fleming and the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Rays Starter: Josh Fleming
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Lane Thomas At The Plate (2022)

  • Thomas put together 120 hits and a .301 on-base percentage while slugging .404.
  • In 58.2% of his 146 games last season, Thomas picked up a hit. He also had 30 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2022 (15 of 146), including 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 25.3% of his 146 games a year ago, Thomas drove in a run (37 times). He also had 11 games with multiple RBIs (7.5%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
  • In 34.2% of his games last year (50 of 146), he scored at least a run, and in 10 (6.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
66 GP 72
.181 AVG .293
.252 OBP .344
.315 SLG .481
17 XBH 28
7 HR 10
14 RBI 38
63/22 K/BB 69/19
1 SB 7
Home Away
71 GP 75
33 (46.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (69.3%)
8 (11.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 22 (29.3%)
21 (29.6%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (38.7%)
7 (9.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (10.7%)
11 (15.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 26 (34.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rays pitching staff ranked 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • Fleming will make his first start of the season for the Rays.
  • The 26-year-old lefty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Boston Red Sox, when he started and went 4 2/3 innings.
  • Over his 10 appearances last season he compiled a 2-5 record, had a 6.43 ERA, and a 1.886 WHIP.
