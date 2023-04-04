Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals face the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at Nationals Park. Josh Fleming will start for Tampa Bay, with first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals ranked 28th in Major League Baseball with just 136 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 408 extra-base hits, the Nationals ranked 24th in MLB with a .377 slugging percentage last season.

Washington's .248 batting average ranked 11th in the majors last season.

Washington scored 603 runs (just 3.7 per game) last season, which ranked 26th in MLB.

The Nationals had the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.310).

Washington had a 7.8 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 23rd in the majors.

The Nationals had the 29th-ranked ERA (5.01) in the majors last season.

Washington had a combined WHIP of 1.437 as a pitching staff, which was third-worst in baseball last season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Chad Kuhl gets the nod for the Nationals and will make his first start of the season.

The 30-year-old right-hander hasn't pitched since last season. He last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he pitched 3 1/3 innings as the starter.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Braves L 7-2 Home Patrick Corbin Max Fried 4/1/2023 Braves L 7-1 Home Josiah Gray Spencer Strider 4/2/2023 Braves W 4-1 Home MacKenzie Gore Jared Shuster 4/3/2023 Rays L 6-2 Home Trevor Williams Drew Rasmussen 4/4/2023 Rays - Home Chad Kuhl Josh Fleming 4/5/2023 Rays - Home Patrick Corbin Shane McClanahan 4/6/2023 Rockies - Away Josiah Gray Kyle Freeland 4/7/2023 Rockies - Away MacKenzie Gore José Ureña 4/8/2023 Rockies - Away Trevor Williams Austin Gomber 4/9/2023 Rockies - Away Chad Kuhl Ryan Feltner

