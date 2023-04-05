On Wednesday, Dominic Smith (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Washington Nationals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Rays.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Dominic Smith At The Plate (2022)

  • Smith hit .194 with 10 doubles, a triple and 12 walks.
  • In 18 of 58 games last season (31.0%) Smith got at least one hit, and in six of those contests (10.3%) he picked up two or more.
  • Including all 58 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • Smith picked up an RBI in 11 games last year out 58 (19.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.6%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He crossed home in 10 of 58 games a year ago (17.2%), including one multi-run game.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
22 GP 27
.250 AVG .154
.338 OBP .230
.339 SLG .244
5 XBH 6
0 HR 0
9 RBI 8
14/6 K/BB 23/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 33
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (30.3%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.1%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (21.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (15.2%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
  • The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
  • McClanahan (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his second this season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .833 WHIP ranks 26th, and 9 K/9 ranks 34th.
