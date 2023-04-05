Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rays - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Dominic Smith (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Washington Nationals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Rays.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Dominic Smith At The Plate (2022)
- Smith hit .194 with 10 doubles, a triple and 12 walks.
- In 18 of 58 games last season (31.0%) Smith got at least one hit, and in six of those contests (10.3%) he picked up two or more.
- Including all 58 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Smith picked up an RBI in 11 games last year out 58 (19.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.6%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He crossed home in 10 of 58 games a year ago (17.2%), including one multi-run game.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|27
|.250
|AVG
|.154
|.338
|OBP
|.230
|.339
|SLG
|.244
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|8
|14/6
|K/BB
|23/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|33
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (30.3%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (6.1%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (21.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (15.2%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
- McClanahan (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his second this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .833 WHIP ranks 26th, and 9 K/9 ranks 34th.
