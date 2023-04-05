On Wednesday, Ildemaro Vargas (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Washington Nationals play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate (2022)

Vargas hit .263 with 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.

Vargas picked up at least one hit 40 times last season in 63 games played (63.5%), including multiple hits on 13 occasions (20.6%).

He homered in 6.3% of his games last year (four of 63), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Vargas drove in a run in 31.7% of his 63 games last year, with more than one RBI in 4.8% of those contests (three).

In 18 of 63 games last season he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 30 GP 32 .253 AVG .273 .302 OBP .296 .354 SLG .427 6 XBH 12 2 HR 2 10 RBI 13 10/6 K/BB 13/2 2 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 33 19 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (63.6%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (27.3%) 8 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (30.3%) 2 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.1%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (30.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)