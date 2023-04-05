The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Joey Meneses At The Plate (2022)

Meneses hit .324 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.

Meneses picked up at least one hit 44 times last year in 56 games played (78.6%), including multiple hits on 21 occasions (37.5%).

He hit a long ball in 23.2% of his games last season (56 in all), going deep in 5.4% of his plate appearances.

Meneses drove in a run in 21 of 56 games last season (37.5%), with two or more RBIz in nine of those games (16.1%).

In 46.4% of his games last season (26 of 56), he scored at least a run, and in five (8.9%) he scored two or more runs.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 30 .317 AVG .331 .378 OBP .366 .545 SLG .579 13 XBH 14 5 HR 8 15 RBI 19 24/9 K/BB 28/8 0 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 30 19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (83.3%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (40.0%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (50.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (43.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)