The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Joey Meneses At The Plate (2022)

  • Meneses hit .324 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.
  • Meneses picked up at least one hit 44 times last year in 56 games played (78.6%), including multiple hits on 21 occasions (37.5%).
  • He hit a long ball in 23.2% of his games last season (56 in all), going deep in 5.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Meneses drove in a run in 21 of 56 games last season (37.5%), with two or more RBIz in nine of those games (16.1%).
  • In 46.4% of his games last season (26 of 56), he scored at least a run, and in five (8.9%) he scored two or more runs.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 30
.317 AVG .331
.378 OBP .366
.545 SLG .579
13 XBH 14
5 HR 8
15 RBI 19
24/9 K/BB 28/8
0 SB 1
26 GP 30
19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (83.3%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (40.0%)
11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (50.0%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (43.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
  • The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • McClanahan (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his second this season.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (.833), and 34th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
