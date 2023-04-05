On Wednesday, Luis Garcia (coming off going 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Luis Garcia At The Plate (2022)

  • Garcia hit .275 with 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 12 walks.
  • Garcia got a base hit in 65 out of 93 games last season (69.9%), with multiple hits in 26 of them (28.0%).
  • He homered in 7.5% of his games in 2022 (seven of 93), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Garcia picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games last year (32 of 93), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (7.5%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
  • In 26.9% of his 93 games last season, he scored a run (25 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.2%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 47
.328 AVG .226
.355 OBP .241
.466 SLG .355
16 XBH 16
4 HR 3
26 RBI 19
35/8 K/BB 49/4
2 SB 1
Home Away
46 GP 47
37 (80.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (59.6%)
16 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (21.3%)
14 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (23.4%)
4 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.4%)
18 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (29.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
  • The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
  • Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
  • McClanahan (1-0) makes the start for the Rays, his second of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (.833), and 34th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
