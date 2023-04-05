The Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals will send Shane McClanahan and Patrick Corbin to the hill, respectively, on Wednesday at Nationals Park. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Time: 1:05 PM ET

TV Channel: MASN

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 136 home runs ranked 28th in MLB last season.

The Nationals ranked 24th in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.

Washington had a team batting average of .248 last season, which ranked 11th among MLB teams.

Washington scored 603 runs (just 3.7 per game) last season, which ranked 26th in MLB.

The Nationals had the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.310).

Washington had a 7.8 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 23rd in the majors.

Nationals pitchers had a combined ERA of 5.01 last year, which ranked 29th in MLB.

Washington had a combined WHIP of 1.437 as a pitching staff, which was third-worst in baseball last season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin heads to the mound for the Nationals to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he threw three innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Braves L 7-2 Home Patrick Corbin Max Fried 4/1/2023 Braves L 7-1 Home Josiah Gray Spencer Strider 4/2/2023 Braves W 4-1 Home MacKenzie Gore Jared Shuster 4/3/2023 Rays L 6-2 Home Trevor Williams Drew Rasmussen 4/4/2023 Rays L 10-6 Home Chad Kuhl Josh Fleming 4/5/2023 Rays - Home Patrick Corbin Shane McClanahan 4/6/2023 Rockies - Away Josiah Gray Kyle Freeland 4/7/2023 Rockies - Away MacKenzie Gore José Ureña 4/8/2023 Rockies - Away Trevor Williams Austin Gomber 4/9/2023 Rockies - Away Chad Kuhl Ryan Feltner 4/10/2023 Angels - Away Patrick Corbin José Suarez

