When the (1-4) play the (5-0) at Nationals Park on Wednesday, April 5 at 1:05 PM ET, Patrick Corbin will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 3).

The Rays have been listed as -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Nationals (+195). The matchup's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Nationals vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Time: 1:05 PM ET

TV: MASN

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan - TB (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays entered a game as favorites 106 times last season and won 63, or 59.4%, of those games.

The Rays had a record of 3-1 when they were favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Rays hit 68 homers away from home last season (0.8 per game).

Tampa Bay slugged .368 with 2.8 extra-base hits per game away from home.

The Nationals were victorious in 47, or 33.3%, of the 141 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Nationals came away with a win 14 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +195 or worse on the moneyline.

Washington hit 76 homers at home last season (0.9 per game).

The Nationals averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game while slugging .377 in home contests.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 29th 5th

